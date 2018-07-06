Men arrested for ‘car cannibal’ thefts across Derbyshire

Three Sheffield men have been arrested in connection with 10 so called ‘car cannibal’ type thefts in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

So called ‘car cannibal’ type thefts are when parts of a vehicle, such as their bumper, bonnet, lights, number plates and other parts, are taken while it is parked up.

The arrests are in connection with incidents which have taken place since October, in Glossop, Bamford, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dove Holes, Hathersage, Bakewell and Matlock.

Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf models had been targeted in these incidents.

The men, aged 36, 32 and 26, who are from the Sheffield area, were arrested by officers on the High Peak Crime Action Team who have been carrying out inquiries.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.