Melton Town all set for big kick-off

Tom Wakley was on target in Saturday’s win.

​Melton Town get their United Counties League Premier North campaign off and running this weekend with the visit of Kimberley Miners Welfare.

​With pre-season now over, attention turns again to league matters as Melton aim to build on an 11th-place finish in the last campaign.

Their opponents only just escaped relegation last season, finishing just a point outside the relegation zone.

The same goes for the side Melton will face three days later, as they head to Gresley Rovers survived relegation on goal difference on the final day of the season.

That will then be followed a week later with Melton entering the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage as they go to Bottesford Town on Saturday, August 2.

Melton’s pre-season campaign ended in positive fashion this week as they ensured they didn’t lose a game during their friendly schedule.

On Saturday, they beat Oadby Town 2-1 after coming from behind.

Oadby started the more aggressively and carved out a few chances with Melton's defence proving strong until the tenth minute when Oadby went down the centre of the pitch and a through ball saw their striker go clean through one on one with keeper Jake Alley and he slotted it past the on-coming keeper.

The game evened itself out with both teams being creative up front.

The second-half saw Melton start to dominate the play and the inevitable equaliser came in the 51st minute when Alley sprayed out a long pass to Luther Munakandafa who drove to the by-line before sending the ball into the six yard box for Tom Wakley to tap in.

Melton came close on several occasions to adding a second and then in the 70th minute a ball down the line saw Munakandafa out pace the right-back and slot the ball between the near post and keeper.

*Melton then followed that result up with a 4-3 win at home to Highfield Rangers on Tuesday night to ensure they’ll go into the new season with morale high.

