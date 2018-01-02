Meet the Christmas Day babies born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

It was an extra special Christmas for these loving couples.

For they received the best festive present anyone could wish for - the arrival of a newborn baby.

Christmas Day baby Ella Rose Blackburn with her parents Sarah Baker and Matthew Blackburn.

Sarah Baker gave birth to a baby girl, Ella, weighing 6lb 2oz, late on Christmas Day night at 10.35pm at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The 32-year-old, of Mercaston Close, Chesterfield, said: “She is the best present ever. She has made our Christmas. She was the last baby to born on Christmas Day at the hospital.”

Ella was born three to four weeks early but is in good health and Sarah had nothing but praise for the hospital staff who helped deliver her.

“They were brilliant,” she said.

Christmas Day baby Esmay pictured with mum Terri Skipper and dad Adon Wain

And her partner, Matthew Blackburn, 35, told the Derbyshire Times: “It changes your life forever. It is amazing - instant love.”

Amy Colton, of Pitt Street, Eckington, was the first to give birth at the hospital on Christmas Day at 12.04am. She gave birth to a boy called Alfie, weighing 9lb 14oz.

Next was Eilyn Chan, of Old Hall Road, Brampton, who welcomed baby girl Anya into the world at 6.33am, weighing 5lb 13oz.

Not far behind was Terri Skipper, 18, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold, who gave birth to a girl called Esmay Alexandra at 6.45am, weighing 8lb 7oz.And it was a double celebration as Esmay was born on the same day as her dad - Adon Wain - who was also born on Christmas Day 20 years ago.

When asked how it feels to be a dad, Adon, 20, said: “It feels amazing - the best thing I have ever done.

“It was a bit of a surprise with it being Christmas Day but it made it even more amazing.”

He added: “All I can say is Terri did amazing.”

And Terri said: “It was extra special because it was Adon’s birthday as well.

“It is the best present we could have asked for.”

Terri’s mum, Tracy, 47, said: “I’m as proud as punch to welcome our little princess into the world. It has been the best gift ever for us all.”

And Adon’s mum, Samantha, 39, said: “Christmas Day is special for most families and to have your son born on Christmas Day was just wonderful but to then for your son and his girlfriend to have their baby daughter on Christmas Day too was truly amazing.”

Next was Emma Fraser-Smith, who gave birth to Edward James at 3.35pm, weighing 7lb 2oz.

And she was followed by Claire Jelley, who gave birth to Kai at 5.10pm.

*Next week’s Derbyshire Times will feature babies born on New Year Day’s at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.