Meet the Brampton neighbourhood police team to raise any concerns

People in Brampton will have the chance to meet their neighbourhood police team and chat about any concerns they may have.

PCSOs Paul Smith and Joanne Elliot-Pressland are hosting a surgery at the Morrisons store, Chatsworth Road, on Wednesday, June 6, between 10am and 2pm.

The drop-in surgery is are a chance to speak about any issues or concerns on an informal basis, or pick up advice on safety and security. No appointment is necessary.

Contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team by calling Derbyshire police on 101.