Meet Slinky, the festive ferret of Chesterfield

Slinky the ferret was found wandering the roads in Chesterfield.

A kind man managed to pick him up and take him to the Pet Samaritans Animal Sanctuary and Wildlife Rescue Centre in Old Whittington.

Laura Bentley, from Pet Samaritans, said: "He had a few injuries and must have been living rough for some time as he was ever so thin so it was a miracle he was found just in time.

"He's become very tame and volunteers take him for a daily walk on a harness and flexi lead.

"A Christmas fleecy outfit was kindly donated and he has taken on the role of Santa's little helper at the sanctuary."

An open day and Christmas fair will take place at the animal sanctuary on Broomhill Road between 10am and 3.30pm on Sunday.