Mcdonald’s delivery service goes LIVE in Chesterfield- and fast food fans are lovin’ it

The McDonald’s McDelivery service via Uber Eats is now live in Chesterfield- available from two restaurants across the town. So if you fancy some nuggets on the sofa but can’t be bothered to venture outside, you can now have your favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered to your door.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with Uber Eats, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the restaurants in Chesterfield town centre and at the Alma Leisure park.

This news comes as McDonald’s announces that more than one million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch last year. Now it’s taking off in Chesterfield, too.

Chesterfield franchisee, Walter Wright, siad: “My restaurant teams and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service at two of my restaurants in Chesterfield, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers. “Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in Derbyshire so we’re really excited to be expanding further here.

“People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with everyone from McDonalds to local favourites. - so there’s something to suit all tastes and occasions.”

HOW TO GET MCDELIVERY:

1) Download the Uber Eats app or order online at www.ubereats.com

2) Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

3) Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

4) Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

Ba-da-ba-ba-ba!

5)Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app

The McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

READ MORE STORIES:

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/puppy-dumped-like-rubbish-near-chesterfield-bins-1-9402645



https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/video-taken-67-years-ago-today-shows-effort-to-straighten-chesterfield-s-iconic-crooked-spire-1-9401437