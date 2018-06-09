Mayor and MP support wellbeing event in Eckington

A wellbeing and mental health awareness event in Eckington was attended by the Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid, and NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley.

The event at Oaks Community Church raised £173.72 for the charity Survivors of Depression in Transition. Stalls were staffed by representatives of various organisations including Helen’s Trust, Dragon’s Academy, Eckington Health Referral, Killamarsh Sports Centre, Avon, Slimming World, Rethink, Equal Strands, Eckington Hypnotherapy, Be Cancer Safe, Wiltshire Farm Foods, Derbyshire Mind Advocacy Services, Christians Against Poverty, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind and Sheffield Slings.