Matlock shop 'inches deep' in water after Storm Bronagh hit

A Matlock clothes shop was left with more than 10 inches of water on the shop floor after Storm Bronagh hit last night.

M&Co on First Parade was flooded by rain coming from the hills and through the shop's back door.

The shop was covered in mud.

Dolly Spencer, who has been manager at the shop for 12 years has said this is the worse the shop has been flooded.

The 65-year-old who also lives in Matlock said: "It was completely covered in water.

"People who live here are use to flooding - but we didn't expect flooding last night.

"I was watching the news in the morning and Scotland had it bad, I thought the poor things - but I got to work and we are exactly the same."

They spent hours cleaning

She also said that the town looked like it had been "hit by a tornado this morning."

She said: "There was a lot of debris on the road.

"This morning it looked like it had been hit by a tornado.

"The town also had a horrible muddy water spell."

The water has now receded.

The shop lost four items in the flash flood.

They said they do not know when the shop will be open again.