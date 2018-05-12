Matlock residents left without water due to burst pipe

Residents living in a part of Matlock have been left with no water this morning.

Severn Trent Water said they discovered a burst water pipe in a field off Chadwick Hill and it may be causing supplies to be cut off or at low pressure within the DE4 area of the town.

A Severn Trent Water spokesman said: "Our teams are out on site now and will work hard to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing. We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

"Again we’d like to apologise for any disruption this may cause."