Matlock Illuminations in pictures

Matlock was once again lit up with thousands of glittering lights as the town’s annual Illuminations returned to dazzle visitors.

Hundreds turned out to see a spectacular parade of decorated boats glow in the darkness as they made their way down the River Derwent.

Missed out this weekend? Fear not- the Illuminations will run every Saturday and Sunday until October 28.

