Matlock Athletic Club helps to feed those in need

Matlock Athletic Club has helped to satisfy the hunger of people in need by organising a food collection.

Members and friends donated food at the club’s training base, Arc Leisure, where juniors sorted the items.

They were then distributed to Jigsaw, a local food bank.

The club has expressed thanks to everyone who supported the appeal and helped to sort and load all the goodies.

Matlock Athletic Club meets for training on Monday nights at Arc Leisure.

