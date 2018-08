Members of Matlock Artists’ Society were praised on the high standard of work by visitors to their exhibition in the Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Mills.

Carol Hill, the society’s president, and Tim Rose, of Peak District Artisans, presented awards including best picture in show to Peter Wigley for his oil painting entitled ‘Chevin Walk’.

Visitors voted for ‘Blakeney’, an oil painting by David Bailey, for the public choice award category.