Missing man Kristian

Officers are concerned for the safety of Kristian, 37, who has gone missing.

He was last seen in Matlock at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build with a bald head. Kristian was last seen wearing navy jogging bottoms and a dark top.

Anyone who has seen Kristian is asked to contact the police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1210 of 26 August:

Website – use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter / X – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101