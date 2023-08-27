News you can trust since 1855
Matlock: appeal to find missing man Kristian

Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Matlock.
By Oliver McManus
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Officers are concerned for the safety of Kristian, 37, who has gone missing.

We are concerned for the safety of Kristian, who has gone missing.

He was last seen in Matlock at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build with a bald head. Kristian was last seen wearing navy jogging bottoms and a dark top.

Anyone who has seen Kristian is asked to contact the police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1210 of 26 August:

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

