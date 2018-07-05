‘Maths leaders’ are helping Chesterfield pupils step up their numeracy game

‘Maths leaders’ from Brookfield Community School recently helped primary-level pupils in the Chesterfield step up their numeracy game at a challenging ‘maths morning’ event.

The programme, which has been running for seven years and is made up of students from Y10 to Y13 like Millie Wright, Harry Berresford and Harrison Dart, pictured.

David Tate, former Brookfield pupil and owner of Auction House Copelands, has supplied t-shirts for the maths leaders to wear.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see students getting involved withmaths in such a collaborative and creative way. To give something back is a pleasure.”

The maths leaders are currently fundraising to send textbooks to developing countries.