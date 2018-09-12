Masked motorbikers swoop on Dronfield property and ‘swipe’ garden blower

Police are appealing for information after a garden blower was ‘stolen’ by group of masked men on motorbikes.

The orange-coloured Stihl blower was stolen from outside an address on Longcroft Road, Dronfield, on Thursday August 30 at around 2.30pm.

The incident happened on Longcroft Road. Photo: Google Images.

Four men, all dressed in black with their faces covered, approached the property on two bikes.

One of the men jumped off and ran down the drive to take the blower, before the quartet rode off in the direction of Bradway.

Did you notice a group riding motorbikes around this time in the areas mentioned?

If you have any information which may assist officers with their enquiries, call 101.

Quote the reference number 18*413946 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Craig Allinson.

