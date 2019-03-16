Masked men barge into elderly couple's Derbyshire home and rob them

Officers are appealing for information after an elderly couple was robbed of jewellery and cash from their Derbyshire home.

The victims, a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s, were in their home in St John's Street, Long Eaton, when three men barged in after knocking on the door.

Items of jewellery which were stolen in the robbery.

The men pushed the man aside and demanded jewellery and cash.

A number of distinctive, sentimental pieces of jewellery were stolen along with a significant amount of money.

The three men are described as being white, of slim, muscular build and aged in their early 20s.

All were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the St John's Street area of Long Eaton at around 8pm on February 1.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spoeksperson said: "Drivers and homeowners who may have dashcam footage in the area at the time, or CCTV from St John's Street or the surrounding area, are asked to review their video and, if anything of note is seen, then footage should be downloaded and stored safely for an officer to view.

"Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any of the items of jewellery pictured above or been offered them for sale."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000054505 and the name of the officer in the case, DSI Chahal.

