Martial arts group presents defibrillator to Chesterfield school

Pupils at a Chesterfield school have been presented with a potentially life-saving defibrillator thanks to fundraising by a martial arts group.

Mind Body Spirit Martial Arts, based within the Hub at the Proact Stadium, has donated a defibrillator to Newbold Church of England Primary School.

Michael Holden, head coach, and colleague Ian Arbon walked to the summit of Ben Nevis in April in aid of the cause.

Michael said: “Our long term objective is to provide every local primary school in Chesterfield with a defibrillator that will be available for use in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Mind Body Spirit’s goal is to keep children safe not only through our great Ju-Jitsu programmes but to help prevent the deaths of the 12 young people who die of sudden cardiac arrest each week in the UK.”

He said the team’s main aims were to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, particularly in the young, and place defibrillators in primary schools.

Michael added: “Schools are so important in our community and having a defibrillator on the premises may not just help to save the lives of the students and staff but also parents, volunteers and residents within the local community.”

Derbyshire teen creates map of defibrillator locations in memory of brother



He urged any local school interested in a future donation to contact the club on its website.

A defibrillator is a device which gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This high energy shock is called defibrillation and is an essential life-saving step in the chain of survival.

A fundraising campaign has also been launched to help a Chesterfield group buy life-saving kit. Chesterfield Community First Responders wants to raise funds it can purchase vital equipment including defibrillators and kit bags.

The group is made up of local volunteers who respond to emergency calls and provide care to patients in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives.

CFR’s are trained to deliver Life Saving intervention and defibrillation to patients in Cardiac Arrest. To help visit