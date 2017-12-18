Marks and Spencer comments on rumours about Chesterfield store

Marks and Spencer has moved to dispel online rumours about its store in Chesterfield.

Over the weekend, a Facebook post claimed that the company was apparently closing its shop in the town centre and opening a food hall 'on the old Lidl site'.

The post said: "A major nail in the coffin of Chesterfield town centre.

"Really sad!"

However, a Marks and Spencer spokesman told the Derbyshire Times this afternoon: "We can confirm that there is no truth in the claim."

As previously reported, Chesterfield Borough Council has approved proposals for Lidl to relocate its existing store from Foljambe Road to Chatsworth Road.

It has not yet been revealed what will happen to the Foljambe Road site when Lidl moves.