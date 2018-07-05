Markham Vale firm named in prestigious Stock Exchange listing

A company which has a branch at Markham Vale has been named as one of 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

AW Repair Group, which repairs more than 220 vehicles a week for household name motor insurers, opened its fourth branch on Waterloo Court three years and this summer will open its eighth operation in Derby.

Managing director Andrew Walsh, of AW Repair Group which has a branch at Markham Vale and has been named as one of 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain

The business has now been named in a prestigious directory, compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group, listing the top 1,000 businesses considered to be the most inspiring, dynamic and fastest growing companies.

Proud managing director Andrew Walsh said: “This has come as a complete surprise.

“We did not enter a competition or put ourselves forward.

“The company has been selected by some of the most highly respected financial establishments. It is an absolute honour to be recognised as an inspiring company.”

In the foreword to the glossy directory Prime Minister Theresa May, writes: “All businesses, especially smaller ones, are inspiring: taking the spark of an innovative idea and shaping it into a life –changing reality. New technology and new thinking brings better jobs for more people. The 1,000 innovative companies recognised in this report are at the forefront of doing just that.”

Established in 1998, AW Repair Group is one of the country’s top 15 accident repair groups with eight centres covering the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.

It employs more than 160 people and holds prestigious manufacturer approvals such as BMW, Audi, LandRover, Volkswagen and Mini.

The Markham Vale site contributes around £2m per annum to the group’s turnover.