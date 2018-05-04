Man with anger issues attacked partner and damaged doors at her home

A thug grabbed his partner in a headlock before grabbing her around the throat and pushing her into a wall after she had picked his tobacco pouch up to throw it out of a window.

Stephen Ian Bird-Gascott, 26, of Occupation Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, initially attacked his partner after they had started arguing while they were on a sofa at his partner’s home on Hazelhurst Avenue, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, according to a court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the recent Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on April 26: “They were arguing over something very minor. He’s a daily cannabis user to deal with stress and anger issues. He didn’t take cannabis at this time and he became worked-up and angry.”

Mrs Haslam added that the victim had picked up Bird-Gascott’s tobacco bag to throw it out of a window and he grabbed her in a headlock and grabbed her arm and squeezed her arm and head before letting go in shock.

The victim wanted him to leave, according to Mrs Haslam, but the defendant put a fist through a door and ended up damaging three doors in total and a kitchen blind.

Mrs Haslam added that the victim made a comment about the defendant’s grandmother and this angered him so much he grabbed her around the throat and pushed her into a kitchen wall.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault and to damaging three doors and a kitchen blind after the incident on April 11.

Bird-Gascott said he has sought help and is on medication to help deal with his anger issues.

Mrs Haslam explained that the couple has been in an on-off relationship and they had been together at the time of the assault.

Bird-Gascott was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £125 compensation.