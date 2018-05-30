Man who threatened to jump on to main Chesterfield road bravely speaks

A man who threatened to jump on to a main road in Chesterfield this morning has bravely opened up about his struggles with mental illness.

Police were called to the A617 Hasland bypass near Horns Bridge roundabout at 6.30am after concerns were raised for the safety of 33-year-old Craig Burr.

The road was closed in both directions and Craig, who lives in Chesterfield, was taken to hospital.

After being released from hospital this afternoon, Craig told the Derbyshire Times: "Right now I am feeling much better than I was this morning though still incredibly low due to lack of support but I get by.

"It has been a long time of things building up but my depression really hit me hard on waking up this morning.

"I tried calling a few friends to talk to but it was early so they didn't answer.

"I never blame the people around me but I was blaming myself for things that have happened in the past."

Craig - who said he has 'a lot of fears' - apologised to anyone who saw this morning's incident or anyone who was caught up in traffic.

"I can't remember the names of the two officers and the negotiator but I would like to thank them as they did a great job," he added.

Craig said hospital staff advised him to go and see his doctor for a referral to cognitive-behavioral therapy.

He added he wanted to talk to the Derbyshire Times to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

EXTERNAL LINK: Mental health services and therapies in Derbyshire

EXTERNAL LINK: NHS Choices Moodzone

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

