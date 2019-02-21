Man who saved Barrow Hill roundhouse receives MBE

The man who saved the UK’s last surviving operational railway roundhouse in Staveley has received an MBE.

In 1989, in his early 20s, Mervyn Allcock heard of the proposed closure of Barrow Hill engine shed.

Recognising its importance, he persuaded Chesterfield Borough Council to apply for listed building status and in 1991.

With just 48 hours to spare, the listing was approved.

Mervyn’s vision to secure the future of this piece of Britain’s industrial heritage continues today, with Barrow Hill one of the most significant locations in the country for the railway heritage movement.

The 53-year-old, general manager of the site, was presented with the MBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace today (Thursday February 21) for 30 years of service.

He said: “It came as a bit of a shock, but I am very pleased and proud to receive the MBE. I accept it on behalf of everyone who has helped me create Barrow Hill engine shed- there have been many highlights, including seeing steam locomotives at the roundhouse for the first time.”

READ MORE: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/the-derbyshire-community-stars-that-have-been-recognised-in-the-queen-s-new-year-s-honours-list-2019-1-9510825