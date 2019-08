A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a bungalow in Derbyshire.

Firefighters from Alfreton and Ashfield in Nottinghamshire attended the collision on Crays Hill, Leabrooks at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, August 25).

Crews cared for one male casualty before a family member took him to hospital.

Officers from Derbyshire Police and a structural engineer from Amber Valley Borough Council were also in attendance.

