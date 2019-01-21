Man suffers serious injuries during alleged attack in Chesterfield

A man suffered serious injuries during an alleged assault in Chesterfield.

Police received a report that the 30-year-old was attacked from behind before being stamped on in Beetwell Street at around 7.25pm on January 4.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for treatment.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray and has been released on police bail."

Anyone with information should call Detective Staff Investigator Annie Branson on 101, quoting reference number 19000005038.