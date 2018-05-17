Man 'stole perfumes' in Ripley

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing perfumes from a shop in Ripley.

Officers were alerted to the incident by Shop Watch members at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The retailers used the Shop Watch radios to warn other traders and pass on information to the police.

The 33-year-old, who is from the Ripley area, was arrested on suspicion of stealing two bottles of perfume from Hurst Chemist on High Street.

He has been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Lee Sadler, of the Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shop Watch allows businesses in Ripley to quickly link in with each other and local police about any suspicious activity in the area. When used effectively, it can help us to achieve positive results and also act as a deterrent to thieves.”

Any retailers who are interested in becoming part of the Amber Valley Shop Watch scheme should contact Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership on 01773 841652.