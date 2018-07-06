Man stabbed while sat in a car outside Asda in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious stabbing in Chesterfield last night (Thursday, July 5).

At 9.45pm the police were called to Sheffield Road in the Whittington Moor area due to reports of a stabbing.

A 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were described as life-threatening. His condition is now thought to be stable.

The victim was sat in the passenger seat of a black Vauxhall Astra - parked in the disabled parking bays outside Asda opposite the Donkey Derby pub – when he was attacked through the window of the car.

The man responsible for the attack is described as slim with short, dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and brown jogging bottoms.

He was in the company of a girl. The two of them fled from the scene on foot.

Detective Constable Gavin Hooton said: “We are keen to hear from anyone that witnessed this incident or that may have information about the circumstances that led to it.

“Also, if your dash cam captured footage containing a man and a woman on foot between 9.15pm and 10pm, please download it, securely save it and come forward - as that too could assist our investigation.”

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18000314055 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Gavin Hooton, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.