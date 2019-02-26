Man sought after Buxton newsagent raid

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a burglary at a Buxton newsagents.

The burglary is reported to have happened at around 1.15pm on Friday, February 15, at a newsagent on Lightwood Road.

A quantity of cash was taken from the till.

Officers hope the man pictured will be able to assist their enquiries.

If you recognise him, get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods, quoting the reference number 19000079953 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lucy Holmes, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.