A man suffered serious injuries after an alleged assault in a Derbyshire village, police said tonight.

Officers were called to High Street, Tibshelf, at 3.40am this morning.

A 38-year-old man, from Tibshelf, was taken to hospital after receiving serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of assault.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote the reference number 156-160319.