Man ‘seen with machete’ near Chesterfield Hotel

Police have tonight received a report of a man with a machete near the Chesterfield Hotel building - but officers are not sure if the call was genuine.

Armed officers attended the town to conduct a search for the suspect but could not find him.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said the call they received stated that a man was holding a machete and approaching members of the public and they were running away.

The spokesperson added: “Were you in Chesterfield? Did you see this male or were you approached by him? Please call 101 and quote incident 1138 of today if so. If not we are thinking this may be a hoax.”