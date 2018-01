A man was rescued when fire broke out in his flat last night.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Clay Cross were called to the property on Meadow Road, Clay Cross, at 8.30pm.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Fire crews rescued one male from the property which had a fire in the kitchen.

"Police and paramedics were also in attendance."

For advice on staying safe in your kitchen, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/common-fire-prevention/kitchen