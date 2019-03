A man became trapped in a reservoir in Chesterfield this morning.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Dronfield, Buxton and Kingsway were called to Upper Linacre Reservoir at Cutthorpe shortly before 10am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters rescued one male who had become trapped in the water and provided first aid to the casualty until the arrival of the ambulance service."

