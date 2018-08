A man has received a suspended sentence after stealing a til from a baked potato stall in Chesterfield.

Kevin Fanshaw, 37, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield, was convicted of stealing a til and damaging a coffee machine and a microwave at the King Edwards Baked Potatoes stall on Burlington Street, Chesterfield, between July 21 and July 22.

Fanshaw received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the business owner.