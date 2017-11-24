Man punched unconscious in vicious assault

A man was punched to the face and left unconscious in a vicious Ilkeston assault.

On Wednesday, November 1 at around 9.50pm a man was on the Market Place in Ilkeston when two men approached him and asked him for a cigarette. When the victim refused one of the men punched him to the face.

The victim fell to the floor and was left unconscious.

The man who threw the punch was described as white, aged mid to late teens and was wearing a two colour jacket, possibly with Adidas stripes along the sleeves. He was carrying a bag across his body and was wearing a dark coloured cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Harry Hawkins on 101 quoting reference number 17000474052.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.