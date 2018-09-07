Man pleads guilty to stabbing police dog and threats to kill in Riddings incident

A man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a police dog and making threats to kill against police officers.

Matthew Stretch appeared at Derby Crown Court where he admitted threatening with a blade, two counts of threats to kill against two police officers, and two counts of criminal damage - one pertaining to a police dog and one to a police vehicle.

The attack took place on Thursday, July 5 when officers were called to High Street in Riddings to a report of a domestic incident.

Matthew Stretch, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire stabbed police dog Axle four times in the incident, a court heard.

Stretch pleaded guilty to all six charges and is due to be sentenced on October 4, at Derby Crown Court.

