Man pleads guilty to possession of a knife in Chesterfield

A man has appeared at court charged with possession of a knife and public order offences in Chesterfield.

Jason Dluzewski (36), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offences and breach of bail before magistrates in Derby on Saturday, September 23.

Mr Dluzewski was stopped by officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team near to the payment machine at the Holywell Cross car park (known locally as the Donut car park) on Thursday, September 20.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of an offensive weapon and public order.

Following inquiries, he was later charged with possession of a knife and public order but no further action is being taken in relation to the alleged theft.

Mr Dluzewski is due to appear at court for sentencing at Chesterfield Justice Centre today (Tuesday, September 25).