Man pitches tent up in Clay Cross in protest over 'forced adoption'

A man is protesting in Clay Cross over what he calls 'forced adoption'.

Paul Johnson, 50, can be seen outside the North East Derbyshire Social Services building on Market Street.

The painter and decorator, from Derby, pitched up yesterday morning with his banners and signs and slept in his tent overnight in the freezing temperatures.

He told the Derbyshire Times he has been campaigning in London and plans on staying in Clay Cross for 40 days before moving to Matlock and then back to Derby.

"Some guy brought be dinner last night and others have brought me tea and coffee," he said. "The local people have been brilliant. They have come over to chat and find out what I am doing.

"The police came yesterday and they said I am entitled to protest as long as I am not shouting and doing stuff.

"I don't want to be doing this really but I feel I have to."