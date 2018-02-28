Man ordered to pay 'illegal' fine after parking in Chesterfield lay-by

A Calow man says he will take further action after a tribunal ordered him to pay a parking fine which he believes was issued illegally.

Reg Oliver, of Lime Close, claims thousands of motorists have been slapped with unlawful tickets for parking at a lay-by opposite Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Reg Oliver in the lay-by opposite Chesterfield Royal Hospital which he believes is subject to dubious fines.

Mr Oliver appealed to the Traffic Penalty Tribunal (TPT) after he was issued with a penalty charge notice when he parked at the site - which has double-yellow lines - in September last year.

However, the TPT dismissed the appeal last week and told 83-year-old Mr Oliver he must pay the £70 fine to Derbyshire County Council.

Mr Oliver - who has 30 years' experience in the transport sector and another 15 in road safety - told the TPT hearing that the council may not create parking restrictions in lay-bys as they are not part of the highway.

He also argued that there is a sign at the entrance to the lay-by indicating that parking is permitted.

But Jill Yates, TPT adjudicator, ruled that the lay-by is subject to a right of passage so is therefore a highway and the council was entitled to create parking restrictions there.

She added: "There is a 'P' sign just before the entrance to the lay-by but this does not mean that unrestricted parking is available in the whole of the lay-by.

"I am satisfied that, despite the presence of the parking sign, no ambiguity is created."

She concluded: "I am satisfied that Mr Oliver parked his car on an area of the highway, adjacent to clearly visible double yellow lines.

"I dismiss the appeal, which means that Mr Oliver is required to pay the penalty charge to the council within 28 days."

After the hearing, Mr Oliver said he had paid the fine but disputed the TPT's findings and would lodge a complaint.

He previously told the Derbyshire Times: "I don't like people getting ripped off.

"I can’t abide things like that - I just want a level playing field for drivers."