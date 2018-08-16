Man jailed for stealing £13,000 from his own family

A man has been jailed for multiple crimes including burglary, drugs and driving offences and stealing from his own family.

Patrick Lee Bailey, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with four commercial burglaries, one theft from a dwelling, one possession of a weapon offence, one possession of cannabis offence and multiple driving offences.

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Bailey was found guilty of all these crimes and was yesterday sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

The commercial burglaries took place across the Derbyshire and North Yorkshire borders, within Sheffield city centre and in Crookes, Sheffield, between July 2017 and February 2018.

Bailey, from Sheffield, also committed a further theft from his own family totalling approximately £13,000 before fleeing the city. He was later arrested in February 2018 while committing another commercial burglary in Scarborough.

DC Haydn Crooks, the investigating officer in the case, said: “Bailey’s victims have gone through a great deal of torment and distress due to his actions. Bailey even committed a serious crime against his own family who had done nothing but try to help him and in return, he stole from them.

“The family have been amazing in their strength during what has been an agonising 12 months. Hopefully, this sentence will go some way to helping them rebuild their lives in the knowledge that Bailey will be in custody for a substantial period.”