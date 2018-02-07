Man jailed for spate of burglaries across three counties

A man has been jailed for more than six years after pleading guilty to a string of burglaries committed in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

James Clark, 27, who appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Tuesday, February 6), also admitted two counts of handling stolen goods and one count of theft.

The court heard how Clark and some other men used a brick to smash their way into a house in Beeston and then searched rooms while a terrified mum had locked herself and her seven-week-old baby in the bathroom.

It was one of seven burglaries committed by Clark between January 11, 2017 and June 5, 2017.

The others happened in Attenborough and Southwell in Nottinghamshire, in Ilkeston and South Normanton in Derbyshire and Wrangle and Boston in Lincolnshire.

Clark, of Great Freeman Street, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of six years and five months for the burglaries. He also breached a suspended sentence order for which he was given a six-month sentence to run consecutively.

For the two handling stolen goods and theft offences he was sentenced to two years in prison to be served concurrently.

Officers were able to link Clark’s DNA to vehicles and tools used in the burglaries and he was also identified via CCTV.

Speaking after today’s sentencing Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Clark is a prolific offender and I hope his sentence provides some comfort to his numerous victims and their families now he’s behind bars.

“Clark was arrested after extensive enquiries by Nottinghamshire Police and our colleagues in neighbouring forces and I’d like to thank all those witnesses who assisted with those investigations, which undoubtedly played a key part in bringing him before the courts and ensuring justice for his victims.”