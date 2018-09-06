Man is punished with unpaid work after breaching restraining order

A man who breached a restraining order by visiting his ex-partner’s road has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Christopher Lewis, 31, of Alma Street, Buxton, was seen on Queen’s Drive, at Glossop, on August 29, where he had been visiting his step-father’s nearby home to borrow money, according to Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said Lewis had been in court before for domestic violence and was given a three-year restraining order not to enter Queen’s Drive, but police found him at his parents’ address after a tip-off. Lewis, who admitted the breach, was sentenced on August 30 to a 12 month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.