Man is fined after threatening to slit his ex’s throat during a phone call

A young man has been fined after he threatened to slit the throats of his ex, and her mother during a phone call about a newborn baby.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 3, how Nathan Lamb, 24, had been discussing concerns with his ex that he had not been registered as the father and he did not want this to create difficulties for him in the future.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “She has not registered the defendant as the father and he is aware of this and her mother told police he had made a threatening phone call.”

Lamb’s ex has been living with her mother in Ripley, according to Mrs Haslam, and the defendant’s ex was having a verbal altercation with Lamb on the phone about him not being able to see the youngster or being named on the birth certificate.

Mrs Haslam added that Lamb said over the phone that he was gong to come and slit his ex’s and her mother’s throats.

Lorry driver Lamb, of Annesley Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to having sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character after the incident on April 16.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “This one comment was said in an argument between two parties who have separated with a three-week old daughter and they are struggling to make an agreement with social care.

“The mother had told them both to stop arguing for the sake of their daughter.

“It is not a case where he has phoned and made this comment out of the blue with no provocation or context.

“It was clear that it became heated between both parties and they were arguing about a way forward for him to have contact with their daughter.”

Magistrates fined Lamb £375 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.