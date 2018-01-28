Man is fined after he is caught by police with cannabis

A young man has been fined after he was caught by police with the class B drug cannabis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 17 how Billy James Horsley, 22, of Summerfield Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield, was found in the garage of a property at South Normanton which police had attended.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Police attended the address and the defendant was in the garage and he freely handed over the cannabis which was worth £10.

“He made full admissions and stated that the drug was for personal use.”

Horsley pleaded guilty to possessing the drug after the incident on November 16.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He fully co-operated and confirmed it was cannabis for his own personal use.”

Ms Sargent added that there was no improper behaviour by Horsley other than simply being in possession of cannabis.

Magistrates fined Horsley £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.