Man injured with sharp object after row over football game in Chapel

A man was injured with a ‘sharp object’ in a row over a football game.

Police are seeking anyone with information about an assault on a 21-year-old man, last night, Thursday, May 24 at around 7.30pm in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The incident happened in the car park of Chapel Leisure Centre, on Long Lane and followed a disagreement over a football game.

It is understood that punches were thrown between two men, and a 21-year-man was then injured with a sharp object.

He received minor injuries which were attended to by paramedics, following the incident.

Police want to speak to three men in connection with incident; the first of whom is described as black, tall and of a slim but muscular build, dressed in a yellow t-shirt. The second man is described as black and was carrying a camouflage bag. The third man is described only as white.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, should call Sergeant Denis Murphy on 101, quoting reference number 18000238298.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.