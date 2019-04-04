Man in 'critical condition' in hospital after crash with bus in north Derbyshire

A man is in a critical condition in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a bus in north Derbyshire.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to a collision between a car and a bus on Southgate, in Eckington, at about 7.40am yesterday.

The incident involved a Stagecoach East Midlands bus which collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "The driver of the car was taken to Northern General Hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

"Officers have secured footage at the time of the collision, but are looking for dash cam footage showing the two vehicles in the area immediately before the incident.

"If you have any information or footage which could help officers with their investigation, please get in touch."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference number 19*168524 and the officer in the case, DC Richard Howiss.