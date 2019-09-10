Man given first aid after blaze in Derbyshire home

Firefighters gave first aid to a man after an fire at a house in Codnor yesterday.

Crews attended the property on Stirland Street at around 5.35pm.

Firefighters attended the incident.

There had been a fire in the oven but this was out when firefighters arrived.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews gave first aid to one male occupier, ventilated the property and completed a safe and well check."

