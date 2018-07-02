Man flown to hospital by air ambulance and six others treated after crash near Staveley

A man was flown to hospital yesterday evening by air ambulance after a crash in which six other people received treatment.

Emergency services attended collision involving two vehicles on Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, near Staveley just after 6.15pm on Sunday.

One man who was involved in the crash suffered an abdominal injury and was flown to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Two others went to hospital by road ambulance.

Three more were treated at the scene.

Staveley firefighters also attended the incident and helped to make the scene safe.