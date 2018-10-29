Man dressed as movie serial killer Michael Myers apologises for scaring people in Chesterfield

A man who dressed as movie serial killer Michael Myers and scared drivers in Chesterfield has apologised.

Last week, we reported how motorist Ryan Dawes and his friend Shan Griffiths were at the Alma Leisure Park in Chesterfield at around 9.30pm when they saw the man dressed as Michael Myers from the film series Halloween.

The man dressed as Michael Myers was stood outside McDonald's in Chesterfield

The pair videoed the scary incident as the man stood outside McDonalds, not moving and barely speaking.

But the person inside the costume has now apologised.

Posting to the Derbyshire Times Facebook, and identifying themselves as Movie Watcher, they said: "Hello everybody I would like to apologize for scaring people last Sunday night near McDonalds In my Myers outfit.

"I was celebrating the new Halloween movie coming out and I meant no harm to anyone and after watching the footage I am devastated for genuinely scaring people and I am so sorry everyone."