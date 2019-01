Police are investigating after a man died at a supermarket in Derbyshire.

The tragedy happened at the Asda Store in Midland Street, Long Eaton, on Saturday.

Social media users reported seeing police and ambulances near the toilets of the supermarket between 5pm and 7pm.

An Asda spokesperson said: "A man passed away in our Long Eaton store and we're assisting with the investigation, which as far as I'm aware is still ongoing."

No further information is available at this time.