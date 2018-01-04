Man dies after Clay Cross collision

A 74-year-old man has died after a collision in Clay Cross earlier this week.

Alan Roberts, of North Wingfield, was taken to Northern General Hospital following the incident and later died.

At around 6.40pm on January 2 Mr Roberts was crossing High Street when he was hit by a grey Mazda MX-5, which was travelling towards Alfreton.

DS Donna Tovell, said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses who may have been around High Street at the time and might have information that could help with our enquiries.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, I’d urge you to review the footage and get in touch if you notice anything relevant to this incident.”

If you have any information please call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 18000002824.

Alternatively, them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.