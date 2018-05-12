Man dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree in Derbyshire

A man has died after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in Derbyshire this morning.

The collision took place at about 11.40am on Higham Lane, near Morton.

The driver of a black Ford Fiesta, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses and possible dash cam footage from anyone who thinks they saw the vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the crash itself."

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire police's Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 quoting incident 339-120518.

Alternatively, send them a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.